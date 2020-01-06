BATH — A fox bit an elderly man on the face Friday evening in Bath after the man tried to fight off the animal with his cane and fell. The same man was attacked by a fox in September.

Norman Kenney, 88, was in his yard around 5 p.m. Friday when the fox charged him. Kenney tried fending off the fox with his cane, but lost his footing and fell to the ground. The fox bit Kenney on the face before he could get to his feet. Kenney grabbed the fox and held it until a passer-by stopped to help him secure the animal, according to a Bath police news release.

Kenney and the passer-by called 911. A Bath officer later shot and killed the fox. Kenney was treated for rabies exposure at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick and released later that evening.

Bath’s animal control officer brought the fox to the Health and Environmental Testing Lab in Augusta to be tested for rabies. The results of that test are pending.

Police believe the same fox approached two dogs earlier in the day at homes on Rose Street and Middle Street. The two dogs may have come into contact with the fox, so they received rabies boosters. Bath Deputy Police Chief Andrew Booth said both dogs were up to date on their vaccinations.

Kenney fought off a fox attack in the same yard in September. He stepped on that fox to end the attack.

West Bath attack on Sunday

A fox was also shot and killed by a corporal with the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office after attacking two men in West Bath Sunday evening.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a fox attacked a man at 162 State Road while he was smoking on his back deck. The fox took one of the man’s shoes, according to Chief Deputy Brett Strout. A state game warden and Bath police officer tried to catch the fox but couldn’t find it.

Later, just before 10:30 p.m., presumably the same fox attacked a man 7 Moose Trail Dr., about 500 feet away from the earlier incident. The man works at the Elmhurst Inc. group home at that location and was walking to his vehicle when the fox attacked him.

“He tried to kick it away as he ran back into the house but the fox did, in fact, bite him on his leg,” Strout said.

Cpl. Aaron Skolfield found the fox and shot it. A game warden took the fox so it can be tested for rabies.

The man drove himself to a hospital for rabies exposure treatment.

Rabid animal attacks ongoing

Bath had 16 positive rabies test results in 2019. Rabies is a viral disease that infects the nervous system of mammals. It is transmitted primarily through bites and exposure to saliva or spinal fluid from an infected animal. The disease, which is ultimately fatal, attacks the nervous system, making the infected animal unusually aggressive.

“We have started to see less calls for service involving possibly rabid animals as the winter progresses and this was the first such event in three weeks,” said Booth in a news release. “We continue to urge residents to use caution when they encounter wildlife, try to prevent outdoor food sources in their neighborhoods, such as compost piles or accessible garbage, keep their pets vaccinated (state law), and call us if they see suspicious-acting animals.”

State wildlife biologist Scott Lindsay said in an email Monday that it is difficult to predict the longevity of a wildlife rabies cluster in a particular geographic area.

Few mammals in Maine actually hibernate, and red and gray foxes remain relatively active throughout the winter. Still, Lindsay believes the spread of rabies among mammals active in the winter will drop.

“It does not cease, but likely does decline,” he said. “For those individual animals in the latter stages of a rabies infection, the winter climate adds yet another challenge for them.”

While not based on any research data, Lindsay said he believes rabies-infected wildlife will die faster in the winter because they aren’t as focused on feeding as a symptom of the disease.

The city of Bath posted Rabies information on their website, cityofbath.com. Further information or questions about rabies may be directed to the Maine Center for Disease Reporting and Consultation at 1-800-821-5821 or maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/infectiousdisease/epi/zoonotic/rabies/index.shtml.

