Habitat for Humanity York County receives $5,000 from People’s United Community Foundation

KENNEBUNK

Habitat for Humanity of York County has received a $5,000 grant from People’s United Community Foundation for the 30th Habitat homebuilding project in York County. The funds will assist in building a new, energy-efficient, accessible durable home for the Juarez family on Range E Road in Limerick.

Habitat for Humanity of York County works in partnership with low-income families who show a demonstrated need for improved housing, a willingness to partner by completing “sweat equity” in the building of their own homes, and the ability to repay an affordable mortgage.

Sarah Juarez and their three children have been chosen as the Habitat Partner Family for Range E Road Build. The support from Peoples United Community Foundation assists Habitat for Humanity York County in addressing affordable housing challenges for families in York County.

“Peoples United Community Foundation has been a major sponsor of Habitat’s affordable housing program in York County. We are thankful for their commitment to help families like the Juarez’s achieve homeownership and build long term financial security,” said Amy Nucci, Habitat for Humanity of York County’s Executive Director. “In addition to providing funding for the builds, People’s United Bank team members have volunteered to help build Habitat homes in York County. They are truly committed to improve the York County community.”

“The People’s United Community Foundation is proud to continue its long time support of Habitat for Humanity York County, having awarded grants of over $30,000 since 2012,” said Dan Thornton, Maine Market President of People’s United Bank. “With seven branches in York County, People’s United Bank is committed to the creation of affordable housing opportunities for our neighbors. Our employee volunteer teams are honored to help hard working families move into a home of their own, thanks to the amazing work of Habitat for Humanity York County.”

Habitat for Humanity York County has been serving families in York County since 1985. Habitat for Humanity enables families to achieve the dream of home ownership and dignity. With the help of the York County community, Habitat for Humanity York County has built 30 new homes and renovated two homes.

Keep York County Warm!, Habitat’s county-wide weatherization program helps low income families in need of weatherization services. Since 2014, KYCW! has completed 187 home weatherizations. Habitat for Humanity York County operates a ReStore in Kennebunk that is open to the public Wednesday through Saturday. The stores sell new and gently used building materials and furniture to the public.

For more details, go to www.habitatyorkcounty.org or call the Habitat office at 985-4850.

