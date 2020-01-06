PORTLAND – Mary S. Lombard, 94, died Dec. 23, 2019. Born Feb. 27, 1925 in Westbrook, she was the daughter of Walter and Olive Spring.

Mary was educated in Portland schools and graduated from Deering High School. A graduate of Northeast Business College, Mary worked at 1st National Grocery at Morrill’s Corner before her move to Dublin, Pa. Along with her husband, Fred, Mary and their son Stephen lived in Dublin, Pa. for 40 years prior to their retirement back in Cumberland, Maine, in 1995.

Mary and Fred were very involved in civic and charitable organizations throughout their lives. Mary was a Matron of the Order of Eastern Star; president of the Ladies Auxiliary in Doylestown, Pa.; past president of the Women’s Woodfords Club in Portland; and past president of the Social Order of the Beauceant Assembly #262 in Auburn.

Mary is predeceased by her husband, Frederick L. Lombard; her son, Stephen; and her sister, Ruth Bustin.

A special thank you for the support and professionalism of the Cumberland Fire/EMS.

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street, Portland, Maine. A service to follow at 10 a.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous