Greater Portland

Auditions

“Fun Home,” 6:30-8:30 p.m., Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. Winner of five 2015 Tony Awards including Best Musical, based on Alison Bechdel’s bestseller.

Exhibits/Galleries

“Appearances,” 100 works by photographers Jack Montgomery and Ralph Gibson, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, USM Glickman Family Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland. On view to Jan. 27, mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org.

“Paperwork,” through Jan. 11, works on paper by Karen Adrienne, Kathleen Florance, Frank Mauceri and Munira Naqui, Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. Free, covestreetarts.com.

The Tolerance Project, a message of social acceptance, Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, through Feb. 22. Free, meca.edu.

Thursday 1/9

“Holiday Offerings 2020 – Ringing in the New Year,” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Jan. 31, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Free, richardboydartgallery.com.

Monday 1/13

Akira Kurosawa’s Drunken Angel, 7-9 p.m., SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Creator of “Rashomon,” an allegory of the postwar man, space538.org.

Ongoing

“Holding Up the Sky,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. Honors the First People of Maine, to February.

Film

Thursday 1/9

Civil Rights Film Series: “Struggles in Steel,” 6:30 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Interviews with black steelworkers tell the story of discrimination, portlandlibrary.com.

Thursday 1/16

Civil Rights Film Series: “Miles of Smiles, Years of Struggle,” 6:30 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Chronicles the organization of the first black trade union: The Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters. portlandlibrary.com.

Ongoing

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects and scholars, portlandmuseum.org.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet/events.

Museums

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, Jack Montgomery and Ralph Gibson, “Appearances,” Glickman Family Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Jan. 27.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday; 9-11 a.m. members only; 5-8 p.m. first Friday night of each month with $2 admission. 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum Galleries and Store, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through April 30. 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday; 12-4 p.m. Sunday. 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Jan. 12. portlandmuseum.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Wednesday 1/8

Happy Hour Music Series, 5 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com.

Thursday 1/9

Jonathan Tillson, 7 p.m., Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland. $5-$10, portlandempire.com.

Karaoke, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave, South Portland. seadogbrewing.com.

Karaoke with DJ Mike Mahoney, 9 p.m. Old Port Tavern, 10 Moulton St., Portland.

Polly J, 8 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland, thedogfishcompany.com.

Friday 1/10

Blues Legend James Montgomery, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $30-$35, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights, 7 p.m., Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St. Local artists perform Cyndi Lauper songs, with proceeds to benefit Planned Parenthood of Northern New England and Maine Family Planning. All ages, $20.

Happy Hour with Travis James Humphrey, 5-7 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Saturday 1/11

David Karl Roberts, 2-5 p.m., The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St., Portland.

Hate The Thought, 9 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Portland-based rock band, flasklounge.com.

HerMojo, 8:30-10:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Benefit dance that offers women and femme folx the space to get their groove on, $20, brownpapertickets.com.

Satisfaction Rolling Stones Tribute Show, 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, $15.

The Joan Kennedy Duo: 7 p.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. Free, southportlandlibrary.com.

Ongoing

Afternoon Acoustic Concert, 3-5 p.m. every Saturday, Urban Farm Fermentory, Portland. Free, visitportland.com.

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 7 p.m., Sundays, MJ’s Wine Bar, One City Center, Portland. Free, bessjacques.com.

Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, live music 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com.

Irish Music Sessions, 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Jazz Friday with Latin infusion Viva, 8-11 p.m. The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Karaoke @ SPT, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Dance Party with rotating DJs, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Friday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“Popcorn Falls,” through Feb 2, Good Theater, 76 Congress St., Portland. Maine premiere of comedy where two actors play 21 roles, $25-$32, goodtheater.com.

“The Effect,” Jan. 9-26, Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Love, science and the mysteries of the human heart collide, $20-$23, madhorse.com.

Wednesday 1/8

Laughter in the Rafters, 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. New comedy showcase, by donation, portlandempire.com.

Friday 1/10

Carmen Lynch, 7:30 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. NYC-based comedian, actress and writer, $20, portlandempire.com.

Sunday 1/12

Ian Stuart presents Comedy Roast Battle, 6 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $10, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Midcoast

Film

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure and foreign film, explorefrontier.com.

Exhibits/Galleries

Saturday 1/18

Joy of Art Reception, 1-3 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. Annual judged exhibit of original artwork by Maine residents, free.

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Film

“Parasite,” 3 p.m. Jan 17, 18, 19, Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St. Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick. $7-$9, explorefrontier.com.

Museums

“African/American: Two Centuries of Portraits,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, through Feb. 9.

“Maine’s Lithographic Landscapes, Town & City Views, 1830-1870,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art exhibit opening, explores the history of Maine town and city views during the first 50 years of statehood, through May 31.

Ongoing

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday. 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum. Free.

Music

Friday 1/10

Karaoke with Stormin’ Norman, 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 38 Centre St., Bath. byrnesirishpub.com.

Erica Brown and The Bluegrass Connection, 8 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Brunswick. $18 advance, $20 day of, explorefrontier.com.

Saturday 1/11

Jud Caswell, 8 p.m., Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 38 Centre St., Bath. byrnesirishpub.com.

People Plus Music Jam Club, 1 p.m. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

UUCB Concerts for a Cause: Tricky Britches, 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick. High-energy string band from Portland, $5-$15, brownpapertickets.com.

Mama Tried, 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. Musicians with day jobs perform benefit for Brunswick Student Aid Fund, $12.

State Street Traditional Jazz Band, 7:30 p.m., Phippsburg Congregational Church, 10 Church Lane (at Parker Head Road), Phippsburg. Old school New Orleans jazz, $8-$15.

Sunday 1/12

Meet the Instruments, 1:15-1:45 p.m., Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham. All ages welcome to toot, strum and squawk on a variety of orchestral instruments with MSO musicians, free.

“Children’s Tales and Cartoon Classics,” 2:30 p.m., Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham. Free to $25, midcoastsymphony.org.

Phill Argyris Trio, 4 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport.

Friday 1/17

Trudy Callaghan and A True Irish Experience, 4:30-5:30 p.m., The McLellan Tavern, 26 Cumberland St., Brunswick. Free, themclellan.com.

Alex Hansen – 1DKAY Trio, 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, $12.

Studio B Impromptu, 7 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick. People of all ages encouraged to share through song, performance, $8-$10, explorefrontier.com.

Saturday 1/18

The Music of Stevie Ray Vaughn, 7:30 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. Guitar-mageddon with Owen Conforte, Eric Fernald and Jeff Foss, $15.

Oshima Brothers, 8 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick. Magnetic sibling sound, $12, brownpapertickets.com.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre St., Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Karaoke, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Thursdays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

Open Jukebox, 7 p.m. to midnight, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Play tunes for free every Friday, brunswickdowntown.org.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

Theater

“Seussical,” Jan. 10-12, Midcoast Youth Theater, Crooker Theater, Brunswick High School, 116 Maquoit Road, $7-$15, Jan. 10-12, Midcoast Youth Theater, Crooker Theater, Brunswick High School, 116 Maquoit Road, $7-$15, brownpapertickets.com

Friday 1/10

Standup Comedy Night with The River Comics, 7:30 p.m., Ground Floor, Freeport, 13 School St., BYOB, $12, with The River Comics, 7:30 p.m., Ground Floor, Freeport, 13 School St., BYOB, $12, groundfloorfreeport.com

