SOUTH PORTLAND – A record number of participants showed up ready to run a mile at high noon on New Year’s Day in Knightville.

In only its second year, the Foulmouthed New Year’s mile saw a jump to 452 finishers after 372 in last year’s inaugural event. The streets in South Portland were surrounded by snow, ice and slush from a storm a couple days prior, but the surface for runners was near perfect when race director Erik Boucher sounded the conch shell to start the race.

Michael Gordon, of Portland, and Joseph Reynolds, Westbrook, duked it out to the finish line with Gordon claiming the win by a scant margin of 1.4 seconds. Gordon posted a time of 4 minutes, 47.7 seconds.

Reynolds crossed at 4:49.1 and was followed closely by Kennebunk’s Christopher Dunn (third, 4:53.2) and Scarborough’s Noah Drapeau (fourth, 4:54.5).

For the second straight year, Marah Borgman, of Portland, took the women’s title and placed 14th overall. Borgman completed the loop in 5:33.7. Founding out the women’s top three were South Portland’s Brigid Smith-Franey (5:47.5) and Portland’s Kali McGown (5:47.8).

Top finishers from out of state were Cole Fenhaus, Fayetteville, Texas (16th overall, 5:40.2) and Erin Mares, Raleigh, North Carolina (29th overall, 6:12.2).

Foulmouthed New Year’s Mile is hosted by GiddyUp Events, whose next South Portland race is scheduled for March 14, the Thirsty Leprechaun 5K. For more information, visit www.thirstyleprechaun5k.com.

