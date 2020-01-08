PORTLAND — The city’s Planning & Urban Development Department is seeking feedback from the public on the first four draft articles of ReCode Portland, the first rewriting of the Land Use Code in more than 50 years.

Phase I of the ReCode will reformat, streamline and reorganize the existing code into a more legible and user-friendly document. The second phase will align the code with policy goals expressed through Portland’s Plan 2020, the city’s comprehensive plan.

Members of the public can read the draft of the first four articles and leave comments and feedback directly in the document as well as see comments from others by using an interactive online civic engagement tool.

