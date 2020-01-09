OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Kenneth F. Sampson of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, graduated to heaven on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, at age 75.

A native Bostonian, he was born and raised in Brighton, Massachusetts. He was the son of the late Frederick and Frances Sampson and sibling of Frederick Sampson of Wayland, Geraldine Coleman of Brighton, and the late John and Farley Sampson.

Kenny was predeceased by his beloved wife of 42 years, Patricia Ann Derby Sampson.

Kenny loved the New England coast and traveled extensively exploring its treasures with Pat then continued after her passing. He engaged with everyone and never left a place without saying a kind word or making a stranger laugh. His many friends always awaited his daily rounds at the gym, Hannafords, and Cumberland Farms where he would buy the daily newspaper, have a coffee, and generally create reasons to socialize and give an encouraging word.

At the end of his schooling, Kenny joined the National Guard. His true passion was being a firefighter for the Boston Fire Department and later as a volunteer for the Town of Carver, Massachusetts, where he and Patricia lived from 1972 to 2004. Kenny was a proud US Postal Service letter carrier and delivered in the Greater Boston area and East Weymouth where the people on his postal route became like family. Once they became empty nesters, Ken and Pat moved to Old Orchard Beach to begin their next chapter together. Ken then worked part-time at L.L. Bean for eight years, and most recently was employed by Walmart in Biddeford, Maine, where he spread his cheer and cared for those around him.

Kenny is survived by his daughters, Julie Laing and her husband, Gregg of Halifax, Massachusetts, and Karen Clark and her husband, Larry of Newton, Massachusetts and Boothbay, Maine. His cherished grandchildren include Kyle and his wife, Alexandra, Oliver, Kaden, Erika, and Julia, and great-grandchild, Benjamin, who all knew him as Poppie.

Ken loved serving at Trinity Episcopal Church in Saco, Maine. A Celebration of Life will take place there on Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. A service in the chapel will be followed by a reception hosted by his fellow parishioners in his honor. All are welcome!

A private internment ceremony is planned at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco for the immediate family. Donations in Ken’s memory can be made to St. Jude’s Hospital or the charity of your choice.

