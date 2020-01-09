FEEDING HILLS, Mass. – Clarice E. (Farrin) Scoville, 88, died peacefully Christmas morning surrounded by her loving family. Clarice was born in Damariscotta, daughter of the late Charles and Louise (Alley) Farrin, educated in South Bristol and moved to Agawam, Mass. in 1955.

She was the financial supervisor for 22 years at Riverside Park until her retirement in 1988. Prior to Riverside she worked at the former Zayre Department Store. A longtime member of the Agawam Congregational Church and its Women’s Guild, she was also a member of the Golden Agers Chapter 2, Eastern Star Golden Chapter, the Pheasant Hill Social Club, AARP and the VFW Post #832 in Portland.

She leaves three children, Gerald Scoville (Peggy), Robert Scoville (Beverly) and Lorraine Dowd (Patrick); her siblings, Terrence Farrin, Hilda Wing, Lorraine Cavallaro and Jane Caston; two grandsons, Ryan and Shawn Dowd; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Clarice was predeceased by two brothers, Charles and James; and her longtime companion John Trudeau.

The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Hall South A Wing for their loving care and compassion of Clarice.

A memorial service will be held at Agawam Congregational Church Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. The Agawam Curran-Jones Funeral Home is handing all arrangements. For more details please visit curranjones.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Agawam Congregational Church or the Agawam Golden Agers Chapter 2.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous