CAPE ELIZABETH — The Town Council recently approved the installation of a new memorial at Fort Williams Park that will commemorate the sinking of the USS Eagle off the coast of Cape Elizabeth on April 23, 1945. The memorial will list the names of all sailors aboard the vessel, which was sunk by a German submarine during WWII. It will be placed next to a memorial just south of Portland Head Light. Family members of the 49 sailors killed and 13 survivors are funding the memorial. In addition, a 75th-anniversary event is being planned for May 2.
