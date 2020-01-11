FRYEBURG – Edward Gordon Bennett, 75, passed away at Maine Medical Center on Sept. 10, 2019, with his family by his side.

Ed left behind his wife, Janet; a brother and sister; three children; six grandchildren; and 11 nieces and nephews.

After graduating from Fryeburg Academy, Ed joined the U.S. Air Force as a fire rescue specialist and served in the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, he worked as a finish carpenter for 22 years. For the last 35 years, Ed served as a fire inspector for the State of Maine Fire Marshall’s office, retiring in July 2019.

A quiet, gentle giant of a man, Ed had a tender and fiercely loyal heart, sorely missed by friends and family alike. He lived with strength and dignity to the very end.

Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.

Psalm 23:4

