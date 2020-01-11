SPRINGVALE – Nancy Jean Carpenter, 82, of Springvale passed away on Jan. 6, 2020 after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family in her final days.

Nancy was born on May 15, 1937 to Lillian Gray and Clarence Donaghey at the Winchester Hospital in Winchester, Mass.

After graduation from Winchester High in 1955, she attended Boston University Sargent College to continue her education. Her first job was as a secretary for MIT Lincoln Lab in Massachusetts, before taking a year off to travel with friends to San Francisco. This was a highlight in her life. She took several trips to Bermuda, most recently a cruise with her daughters last June.

She met David L. Carpenter and married him on April 8, 1961. They lived in Needham and Westborough, Mass. for several years before relocating to Maine in 1967. Together they raised three daughters, Kimberlee, Donna and Kristin.

Nancy was a devoted and loving wife for 48 years before David’s passing on Feb. 23, 2010.

Her careers included real estate agent, administrative assistant to the town planner, and working as an ed tech III at the Carl Lamb School where she spent many years working in special education.

Nancy enjoyed many happy years at their cottage on Square Pond where she learned to water ski and sail. She spent many hours swimming and teaching many others how to swim. In her youth, she was a lifeguard and instructor. Snow skiing was one of Nancy’s favorite sports. The family spent many weekends at Moose Mt., vacationing at Sugarloaf and creating a family love of this sport. She loved games of all kinds, especially bridge. She loved playing at the Trafton Center. Nancy was also a talented athlete and enjoyed many sports. Golf was a favorite and she played in tournaments, scrambles and took many trips to Myrtle Beach with Dave and friends. Among other past times were playing tennis, pickleball, ping pong, and reading.

She is survived by her three daughters, Kimberlee and her husband Robert Caron of Acton, Donna and David Eldridge of Springvale, Kristin and Shane Baltzley of Milton, N.H. Nancy also is survived by her four grandsons, Konnor and Keegan Simons, Adam Eldridge, Alex Eldridge and Kaley Ledoux along with their daughter, Leah Eldridge.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew her and in her words “We will see you when we see you”.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a memorial services at 11 a.m. at Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the:

American Cancer Society at www.americancancerfund.org or: Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/maine or: Hospice of Southern Maine at https://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/

