Westbrook High School’s Sock ‘n Buskin’ Drama Club held a community talent show at the Jan. 9 at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center. Fourteen acts performed dance and songs, all vying for the $500 grand prize.

The winners were hip-hop dancers Chris Irakoze and Sebri Ahmed.

Procees from the show go to support the drama club.

 

High school students Chris Irakoze, left, and Sebri Ahmed go to accept the $500 grand prize for their hip-hop dance that went through a melody of songs. Chance Viles / American Journal

High school students Chris Irakoze, left, and Sebri Ahmed performed a series of dances through a melody of songs that included “Milly Rock” by 2 Milly and “Magnolia” by Playboi Carti. Chance Viles / Amerian Journal

Pethuel Mutalenu performs an original mash-up of songs on the piano. Chance Viles / American Journal

Eden Wood performs an original song, “Why can’t we all.” Chance Viles / American Journal

Lucas Carrier and Sydney Fickett sing a mash-up of numerous love songs.

Nicole McFarland sings “Breathe” from play “In the Heights.” Chance Viles / American Journal

Francine Ntumba sings Whitney Houston’s “Run to You.” Chance Viles / American Journal

Rachel Richards sings an original, “Sweet Revenge,” while playing piano. Chance Viles / American Journal

Westbrook graduate Tyler MacDonald opened up the second act with a piano instrumental. According to his mom Jessica MacDonald, he is in Portland-based metal band,Devils Nite Out, but opted to go for a softer tone for the show. Chance Viles / American Journal

Danielle Bourgeois sings “Memory” from “Cats.” Chance Viles / American Journal

High schooler Lucas Benedict took a solemn tone, singing Billie Eilish’s “Listen Before I Go.” Chance Viles / American Journal

Ellie Backman and Hillary Carroll perform a modern dance. Chance Viles / American Journal

Tanasia Turner-Guess sings Kelly Clarkson’s “Piece by Piece.” Chance Viles / American Journal

Michael Young plays guitar before singing an original song, “Split between the world.” Chance Viles / American Journal

Lily Wilkinson-Reed sings Adele’s “To Make You Feel My Love.” Chance Viles / American Journal

Talent show hosts from left: Cooper Perry, Kevin Nee, Aidan Lucas and drama club Director Rick Solomon. Chance Viles / American Journal

Judges Michael Kelley, Portland Forecaster staff writer formerly with the American Journal and Gary Rairdon, City Council president, deliberate after the show. Chance Viles / American Journal

