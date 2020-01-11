Westbrook high school students Chris Irakoze and Sebri Ahmed walk away with the top prize at the Sock 'n Buskin' Drama Club's community talent show.
Westbrook High School’s Sock ‘n Buskin’ Drama Club held a community talent show at the Jan. 9 at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center. Fourteen acts performed dance and songs, all vying for the $500 grand prize.
The winners were hip-hop dancers Chris Irakoze and Sebri Ahmed.
Procees from the show go to support the drama club.
High school students Chris Irakoze, left, and Sebri Ahmed go to accept the $500 grand prize for their hip-hop dance that went through a melody of songs. Chance Viles / American Journal
High school students Chris Irakoze, left, and Sebri Ahmed performed a series of dances through a melody of songs that included “Milly Rock” by 2 Milly and “Magnolia” by Playboi Carti. Chance Viles / Amerian Journal
Pethuel Mutalenu performs an original mash-up of songs on the piano. Chance Viles / American Journal
Eden Wood performs an original song, “Why can’t we all.” Chance Viles / American Journal
Lucas Carrier and Sydney Fickett sing a mash-up of numerous love songs.
Nicole McFarland sings “Breathe” from play “In the Heights.” Chance Viles / American Journal
Francine Ntumba sings Whitney Houston’s “Run to You.” Chance Viles / American Journal
Rachel Richards sings an original, “Sweet Revenge,” while playing piano. Chance Viles / American Journal
Westbrook graduate Tyler MacDonald opened up the second act with a piano instrumental. According to his mom Jessica MacDonald, he is in Portland-based metal band,Devils Nite Out, but opted to go for a softer tone for the show. Chance Viles / American Journal
Danielle Bourgeois sings “Memory” from “Cats.” Chance Viles / American Journal
High schooler Lucas Benedict took a solemn tone, singing Billie Eilish’s “Listen Before I Go.” Chance Viles / American Journal
Ellie Backman and Hillary Carroll perform a modern dance. Chance Viles / American Journal
Tanasia Turner-Guess sings Kelly Clarkson’s “Piece by Piece.” Chance Viles / American Journal
Michael Young plays guitar before singing an original song, “Split between the world.” Chance Viles / American Journal
Lily Wilkinson-Reed sings Adele’s “To Make You Feel My Love.” Chance Viles / American Journal
Talent show hosts from left: Cooper Perry, Kevin Nee, Aidan Lucas and drama club Director Rick Solomon. Chance Viles / American Journal
Judges Michael Kelley, Portland Forecaster staff writer formerly with the American Journal and Gary Rairdon, City Council president, deliberate after the show. Chance Viles / American Journal