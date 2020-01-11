Westbrook High School’s Sock ‘n Buskin’ Drama Club held a community talent show at the Jan. 9 at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center. Fourteen acts performed dance and songs, all vying for the $500 grand prize.

The winners were hip-hop dancers Chris Irakoze and Sebri Ahmed.

Procees from the show go to support the drama club.

