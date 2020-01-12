BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Gregory Beaudin lost his battle with Kaposi Sarcoma on Dec. 20, 2019. Gregory was born in Fort Hood, Texas. He was adopted at 7-weeks of age by Ellen Beaudin and spent his first 15 years in North Berwick before moving to Old Orchard Beach.

Gregory showed an interest in dance and theater from a very early age. He acted out scenes from favorite movies and plays, and staged his own plays and dances with his friends. Gregory attended Konservatoriet Dance Center in Alfred, and performed in The Nutcracker for 3 years. He also performed with dance programs at Thornton Academy and Old Orchard Beach High School.Gregory attended Sweeter School, Saco Island School, and graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School in 2006. In his 20s,

Gregory began to search for a more diverse and inclusive community and moved to Brooklyn, N.Y. in 2012. Gregory touched many lives, and condolences have noted his playfulness and humor, imagination, bright smile and light that he brought to a room, friendliness, and tenacity.

Gregory leaves behind his loving mother, Ellen Beaudin; uncles Barry, Kenneth, and Scott Katz and their wives; and the many cousins and friends he grew up with.There are no plans for a memorial at this time.

Anyone wishing to commemorate Gregory’s life can make a donation in his memory to: Sweetser Family Services 50 Moody St. Saco, ME 04072

