PORTLAND – Constance Margaret Geary, 91, died on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Barron Center.

Constance was born in Lewiston on March 3, 1928, the daughter of the late John and Frances (Judeikis) Ferracci. Constance attended local schools in Lewiston and graduated from Unique Academy Beauty School. She worked as a hairdresser at Gilberts Beauty and Harmons. Later she worked for many years as head housekeeper at Cheverus Jesuit Residence. After getting her GED, she attended Westbrook College Nursing Assistant Program and worked at Seaside Nursing Home. Constance’s last and most rewarding work was volunteering at Hospice and local hospitals as a Eucharistic Minister. Constance married John “Chris” Geary in 1948 and together raised their five children.

Connie was best known for her humor. We could write a book of her witticisms. She loved traveling around the country visiting friends and family, and especially enjoyed her trips to Ireland and Italy. She was known for her beautiful oil paintings of Maine landscapes. She enjoyed musicals, bowling, reading about politics and religion, and friendships with priests. In another time or era, Connie would have become a priest.

Constance was predeceased by her husband, Chris Geary in 1977. She is survived by three daughters, Annmarie Geary of Portland, OR, Bridget Geary of Delray Beach, FL, Catherine Geary of Breaux Bridge, LA; two sons, Christopher (Susan) Geary of Portland, Michael (Ruth) Geary of Portland; and two grandchildren, Austin Cantara and Alexis Cantara.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue, Portland on Saturday, March 14 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Constance’s memorial page, or to share a condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Memorial contributions may be made in Constance’s memory to Hospice of Southern Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous