GRAY – Deacon Dennis Vandi, 73, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at his son and daughter-in-law’s home in Derry, New Hampshire. His loving family was by his side.

Visiting Hours celebrating Deacon Dennis’ impactful life will be held on Thursday, January 16 from 4-7 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Friday, January 17 at 9 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights Road, Cape Elizabeth. Burial will take place in the spring at St. Hyacinth Cemetery, Westbrook. To read Deacon Dennis’ complete obituary, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

