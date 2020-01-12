PORTLAND – Pauline Ham 93, passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2020 at The Cedars in Portland. She was born to Albert and Eva (LeBlanc) Gagnon in Portland. She attended Portland schools. Pauline was one of nine children and was most proud of the fact that she was a twin. She was very close to all of the brothers and sisters and enjoyed spending time with her family. Her door was always open to them and their families.

On June 23, 1947 she married William Ham and together raised four children,

Pauline was predeceased by her husband, William “Bill” Ham; her son, Ricky Ham; her granddaughter, Tammy Broad; her brothers, Albert Gagnon and Wilfred Gagnon, her sisters, Suzanne Goyer, Cecelia Gagnon, Mary Legere, Rose Taliento, Ida Ventresca, and her twin, Arlene Hamilton.

Pauline is survived by her children, Sharon Vierra and her husband Russell Sadler of Standish, William “Skip” Ham and his wife Terri of Hollis, Paula Scott and her husband Frank of Standish; her grandchildren, John Vierra and his wife Robyn of Raymond, Patrice Vierra of South Portland, Stephen Broad of Standish, William Ham III, Christina Ham, and Charlie Ham of Hollis. She is also survived by her seven great-grandchildren, Cheyanne D’Amico, Stephen Broad III. Lauren Harris, Cody Broad, Lindsay D’Amico, Meagan Vierra and Gage Moody. She also has three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Cedars for the great care that was given to their mother.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours for Pauline on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, ME 04103. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 673 Stevens Ave., Portland ME 04103. A committal service will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway, South Portland, Maine.

Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Pauline’s online guest book.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous