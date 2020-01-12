CUMBERLAND – Senior Master Sgt. John Gary Danyew (retired), 62, of Cumberland, Maine, passed away peacefully on Jan. 4 2020, after a valiant battle with Alzheimer’s. He was born on Dec. 2 1957, in Windsor, Vermont, the son of Fletcher Danyew and Germaine and Everett Wood. John grew up in Windsor where he excelled in track, basketball, and football. He was a proud yellow jacket graduate of the “spirit of ’76.” John was a proud American who served 22 years in the United States Air Force and bravely served during Desert Storm. In continuing his love of sports, he shared his gift of athleticism by coaching his daughter’s sports teams on every base he was stationed. Every player adored Coach Danyew. After retiring John moved his family from Andersen Air Force base in Guam to Cumberland Maine where he was employed for a decade by Central Maine Power as a civil engineer. John was known for his caring nature. He was always helping people, and despite Alzheimer’s he never lost his smile or sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Anna (Rose) Danyew, daughters, Amber (Adam) Dews of Cumberland, and Ashley (Brian) Day of Saco; father, Everett of Windsor, Vt.; sister, Suzanne (Doug) Whitcomb of Windsor, Vt.; and brother, Ronald (Pauline) Danyew of Waterbury, Vt.; four treasured grandchildren: Eva, Oliver, Rosie, and Grace.

He was preceded in death by his father, Fletcher, his mother, Germaine (Nana) and brother, Ernest.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the amazing staff of the Scarborough Maine Veteran’s Home for their unwavering exceptional care of John.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated this summer in Windsor, Vermont.

Please visit www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view John’s online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to:

Town of Cumberland

In Memory of John Danyew C/NY Kids TRI

290 Tuttle Road

Cumberland, ME 04021

and the Maine Chapter Alzheimer’s Association,

383 US Route 1

Scarborough, Maine 04074

