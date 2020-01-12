BANGOR – Shirley Maureen Carson, 89, of Bangor, formerly of Falmouth, died Thursday, January 9, 2020.Born in Portland on January 26, 1930, Shirley was the daughter of the late Joseph and Lillian (Richot) Ahern. On October 9, 1954, Shirley married Robert Carson at Holy Cross Church in South Portland. Robert’s work took their family all up and down the East Cost for several years. Upon his retirement in 1985, Robert and Shirley returned home to Maine. She lived her life on her own terms, enjoying bowling, jigsaw puzzles and she was always a gracious host. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert in 2011.Shirley is survived by her daughter, Patricia A. Larson of Bangor; son, Richard A. Carson of Chapin, S.C.; sister, Phyllis L. Gladu of Florida. She is also survived by four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.A period of visitation will be held at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, on Tuesday, January 14, from 12-1 p.m., followed by a 1 p.m., funeral service. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Shirley’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

