TOPSHAM – Anna Salom passed away on Jan. 5, 2020. She had turned 93 in December and played her last game of tennis only a few days before she died.

Anna grew up outside of Philadelphia, where, as a single child, she enjoyed going to the Wilson family farm and being with her many maternal cousins. She studied at both the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and the Barnes Foundation.

Anna was a character, an artist who lived the Bohemian life in Philadelphia and Washington D.C. from the 1950 to the 1980s. During her years in those cities, she earned a living by driving a taxi, while her paintings captured street life and her sketches, musicians. She was a talented portrait painter. Her portraits of people are expressive and read into the subject’s character.

Anna felt an affinity to the island of Mallorca where her paternal ancestors originated. She bought an apartment on the island and she spent long sojourns there painting landscapes and portraits of local people. She loved the warmth of the people and the beauty of the language. She studied and performed Flamenco dancing. At age 86, on her last trip to Spain, she still relished conversing with people in Spanish and staying out late enjoying life.

Anna moved to Harpswell to care for her aging father. Her parents purchased a property on the coast when Anna was 16, so it was always a place she considered home. She became an avid gardener and created beautiful gardens at her home on Harpswell Neck Road. Also, most importantly, she started to play tennis.

During the final decades of her life, Anna lived for tennis. She played as often as possible and her television viewing was exclusively the Tennis Channel. She considered her club, Maine Pines, as her spiritual home. The coaches, management, and fellow players gave Anna much joy and love over the years.

After an illness, Anna moved to the Highlands in Topsham in the summer of 2018, from where she continued to go to Maine Pines for weekly tennis coaching.

Anna is survived by many of her cousins’ children, who were all inspired by her talents, her gumption, and her free-spirited approach to life.

A memorial for Anna will be held at Maine Pines on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

