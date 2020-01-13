BATH – Isabelle Ryder, 89, passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born at her home in Bath, a daughter of Chauncey and Ludie (Weatherbee) Fifield on Oct. 11, 1930. Isabelle graduated from Morse High in 1948 and was a beautician in the Bath/Brunswick area for 45 years before her retirement.

She loved talking on her CB radio in the 1970s and was known as “Red Ryder”

Isabelle was a loving mother of her six children; 22 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; one nephew; and three great-nieces.

Isabelle was predeceased by her husband, Eugene Ryder on June 22, 2003; a brother, Nimard Fifield and his wife Nancy.

Services will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

