FREEPORT – Dan Edward Rumery, 45, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

He was born in Brunswick on July 29, 1974 to Brian and Sandy Rumery. He grew up in Freeport and graduated from Freeport High School in 1993. He married his wife, April Rumery on Dec. 22, 2017.

Dan enjoyed being outdoors, going fishing, and having campfires with people he could laugh with, but most of all Dan was always honored to help any person in need. He never let a day go by without showing his love and support for his family.

Dan is survived by his wife, April; his parents, Sandy and Brian; two sons, Cody Rumery and his wife Shayann and Dakota Rumery; a sister, Becky Allisot and her husband David; a niece; five grandchildren; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He will forever be in our hearts.

Arrangements were by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

