Photos — Brunswick Rec Center holds indoor track meet
The Brunswick Youth Indoor Track and Running Club, open to youth ages 15 and under and is sanctioned by the Maine Association of USA Track and Field, hosted the event that also included teams from Falmouth, Scarborough and several unaffiliated individual athletes. Upcoming meets at the Center are scheduled for Jan. 26 and Feb. 9.
By Eric MaximTimes Record Staff
Share
Runners run during a heat of the 50-yard dash at Sunday’s indoor track meet at the Brunswick Recreation Center Track. The event hosted by the Brunswick Youth Indoor Track Running Club, open to youth ages 15 and under and is sanctioned by the Maine Association of USA Track and Field, also included teams from Falmouth, Scarborough and several unaffiliated athletes. Upcoming meets at the Center are scheduled for Jan. 26 and Feb. 9. (Eric Maxim / The Times Record)
Aspiring shot putters listen to the track official before the boys event at Sunday’s indoor track meet at the Brunswick Recreation Center Track. (Eric Maxim / The Times Record)
Brunswick’s Zoe Hoisington soars through the air during her standing long jump attempt at Sunday’s indoor track meet at the Brunswick Rec Center’s Track. (Eric Maxim / The Times Record)
Thelonius Carter of Brunswick smiles as he prepares to throw the shot put in his first attempt. (Eric Maxim / The Times Record)
Austin Jones of Brunswick leads forward during his second attempt in the standing-long jump event at Sunday’s indoor track meet at the Brunswick Recreation Center. (Eric Maxim / The Times Record)
A trio of runners run during a heat of the 50-yard dash at Sunday’s indoor track meet at the Brunswick Recreation Center Track. (Eric Maxim / The Times Record)