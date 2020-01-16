GOP to caucus
The Gorham Republican Committee will caucus on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St., said committee Chairman Jim Means.
All Republicans in Gorham are invited to participate. The general session will include speeches from candidates at the state, county and local level. After, municipal caucuses will be held.
The purpose of the caucus is to elect delegates and alternates to the state convention, elect members to the Cumberland County Republican Committee and organize for the upcoming elections.
The state convention will be held May 1-2 at the Augusta Civic Center.
Festival date changes
The dates for Gorham Founders Festival are now Sept. 12 and 13.
Events include a themed parade, historical tours, music and fireworks. Businesses and organizations are invited to hold their own activity or fundraiser during that weekend.
The festival is being held in conjunction with the state’s 200th anniversary.
For more information, call Suzanne Phillips at 892-9847 or email [email protected]
U.S. taxpayer debt
The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Jan. 9 that the U.S. public debt was $23,167,896,598,092.57.
