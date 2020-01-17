Chewonki and mammals

Lakes Environment Association and the Chewonki Traveling Natural History will present a program on local mammals from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Maine Lake Science Center on Willett Road, behind Hannaford. This is a perfect activity for kids to learn about Maine mammals and how they adapt to their environment. Participants will also be able to meet a live mammal in person during the presentation. The event is free for Lakes Environmental Association members, $5 per person for nonmembers. Chewonki programs are very popular and space is limited so registration is strongly encouraged. Please contact [email protected] for more information and to register.

LRRC events

The Lake Region Recovery Center, 25 Hospital Drive (in back of the old Bridgton Hospital building), will sponsor free crafts for kids from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. All are welcome to attend. Also, learn more about establishing healthy relationships with “Through These Doors” from 1:15-2:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20. For more information about both of these events, call the center at 803-8707.

Lake Region’s Got Talent

The annual Lake Region’s Got Talent competition is underway and several talented Bridgton residents are taking part in the contest. Juggler Rick Hagerstrom made it through the first quarterfinal round and into the semifinals. Three others competed in the second quarterfinal, but only singer Sydney Mushrow made it through to the semifinal round, which will will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19. The finals will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26. Both the semifinal and final rounds will take place at Lake Region High School in Naples. Members of the audience will be able to vote for their favorite performers during these rounds. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students and seniors and $5 for kids ages six to 12. Children under 5 are free but they cannot vote. Everyone is encouraged to come support these talented individuals as they vie for the top prize of $500.

LaCroix at Rotary

Linda LaCroix, Bridgton’s new Community Development director, will speak at the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club meeting at the Bridgton Community Center, 15 Depot St. (behind Renys) at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23. LaCroix will talk about her role in Bridgton today and into the future. All are welcome to attend. For more information about the Rotary Club, go to facebook.com/BridgtonLakeRegionRotary.

‘Treeline’ screening

The Lakes Environmental Association and Greater Lovell Land Trust winter film series at the Maine Lakes Science Center continues with a showing of “Treeline: A Story Written in Rings” from 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Come with an open mind and willingness to consider new perspectives in this film about trees and forests. Popcorn will be provided, but you can bring other snacks. To learn more about “Treeline” go to tinyurl.com/t4qv749. For more information about the screening, contact [email protected]

Free community dinner

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 42 Sweden Road, will host a free community dinner at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 29. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend. For more information, call 647-8549.

