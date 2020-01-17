Winter tracking

Naturalists Polly Haight Frawley and Karen Massey are leading the next Get Out! Nature Walk from 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22. The location is Pisgah Hill and the curriculum is winter tracking. Get Out! Nature walks are offered jointly by the Royal River Conservation Trust and the Chebeague and Cumberland Land Trust.

A 1.2-mile loop trail begins at a trailhead near 74 Dougherty Road. The small parking lot is off-road and plowed in winter. This primitive trail has a few short steep ledges that require some agility. The trail is ideal for trekking or snowshoes.

Members of the public are invited to join the group for a well-planned, free outing held rain, snow or shine. Because the purpose is nature observation, dogs are not allowed. For more information, email [email protected] or call the Royal River Conservation Trust office at 847-9399.

Winter wonderland

Explore and discover the beauty and wonder of Maine’s winter from 10-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28. If weather permits, participants will be outside learning about woodland creatures, winter survival, snow science or tracking skills. Otherwise, participants will stay indoors with winter themed activities and crafts.

The event location is Pineland Farms Education Barn, 100B Valley Farm Road. The program is open to ages 3 and up, and the cost is $5 per person. Buy tickets at shop.pinelandfarms.org. For more information, call 650-3031 or email [email protected] For storm cancellations, see Storm Center WCSH6.

Spies in training

Secret Agent Lab will be in session soon. Students will learn about forensics, evidence gathering and analysis while building their skills of recall and observation. These wannabe gumshoes will develop the tools of the trade to sniff out forgeries and counterfeits. Students will become spies-in-training and learn that detectives are really just scientists in disguise.

This Mad Science After School Program is held at the Memorial School, 86 Intervale Road, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on the following Wednesdays: Jan. 29, Feb. 5, Feb. 26, March 4 and March 11. It is open to grades K-4. The cost is $75. There is a sibling discount of $5. Register at ngrecreation.com/program.

2020 dog licenses

2020 dog licenses are now available. The cost for licensing a spayed or neutered dog is $6 and $11 for an unaltered dog. Bring your current Rabies Certificate with you when registering your dog at Town Hall.

Dog registrations also can be done online at maine.gov by clicking on the Services tab. Avoid paying a late fee by renewing by Jan. 31.

Holiday closure

All town facilities will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

