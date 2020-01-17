Tea time

Join Ray Marcotte, the Windham Public Library’s reference and technology librarian, as he presents “Tea: History, Types and Tasting.” This is a three-part workshop that will be offered on Fridays, Jan. 17 and 31, and Feb. 14. Marcotte is the owner of Dobra Tea, an Asian-style teahouse in Portland’s Old Port. The workshop will focus on the history of tea and the six classes of tea: white, yellow, green, oolong, black and post-fermented. For more information, call Marcotte at 892-1908.

Winter 2020 photo contest

Winter can be a beautiful and picturesque time of year in Maine. The Windham Parks & Recreation department is inviting you to take advantage of that. They are having a winter 2020 photo contest that will run until March 6. If you have a photo that captures a special moment with your child enjoying the Maine outdoors or your pet frolicking in the snow, send it along. All photos in the categories of family, nature and pets are welcome. There is also a special youth photographer category for ages 18 and under. To participate, register online at windamrecreation.com, via postal mail or enter in person at the Windham Parks & Recreation office in Town Hall at 8 School Road. For more details, call 892-1905.

Writing group

If you enjoy writing and would like some help honing your skills, you might want to check out the Writing Group being offered at the Windham Public Library from 5-6 p.m. Jan. 28. The library’s Jennifer Dupree will be the moderator of this new group that will meet monthly. Your works in progress will be critiqued, and you will learn how to use writing prompts to keep you motivated to finish your masterpiece. Writers of all levels are welcome to attend. For more information, call 892-1908 ext. 6 or email [email protected]

Cancer support group

The Windham Cancer Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Windham Public Library. This is an ongoing meeting that happens on the last Monday of each month. Anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer is encouraged to come and share your feelings and experiences throughout your treatment and recovery. Cancer survivors are also welcome.

Coffee and conversation

If you’re a Windham veteran and the cold January weather has you feeling a bit cooped up, stop by the Windham Veterans Center on Wednesday mornings from 9-11 a.m. You can enjoy some coffee and donuts and engage in lively conversation with other vets. The Veterans Center is right behind Hannaford at 35 Veterans Memorial Drive. You might find that some good company is like a ray of summer sunshine on these dreary winter days.

Haley Pal can be contacted at haleypal.aol.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: