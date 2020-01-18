The three Fitzpatrick Trophy finalists will have to wait another week to find out who will be chosen as Maine’s top high school senior football player.

Because of a snowstorm expected to linger into Sunday morning, Fitzpatrick Trophy committee chairman Jack Dawson decided to postpone the banquet until next Sunday, Jan. 26.

The event, now in its 49th year, be held at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland starting at noon. This is the second consecutive year that weather has caused a week’s delay.

The finalists are Marswhood fullback/linebacker Justin Bryant and running back/cornerbacks Jarett Flaker of Scarborough and Zach Maturo of Bonny Eagle.

