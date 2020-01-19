SACO – Bill Chenard passed away on Jan. 17, 2020 and now knows the answer to the greatest secret ever. Born in Biddeford on June 20, 1951, to the late Raymond and Ann (McQueen) Chenard he was also the best birthday present his older brother Ray ever got since that birthdate was shared with him when he was 5.

Bill grew up in Saco and was a proud member of the Thornton Academy class of 1969. He served as the class vice president and was active in many organizations and played a variety of sports. Football was his favorite and he was named to the All State team his senior year as an offensive tackle. His high school class was special and many of them and the surrounding classes maintained a deep friendship throughout their lives. Even though some lived in other states, when together, the strong bond was clearly evident.

In March of 1972, Bill married the love of his life…who always seemed to pop into his life after losing something. Norma Jean MacLeod was his soul mate and best friend, and eventually they became the parents of three great children, Stacy, Joshua, and Seth. They kept Bill and Norma busy throughout their growing years while they participated in sports, theater, and pursued individual interests. They all found careers that put them in good places and each found that wonderful special someone to complement their lives.

Graduating from the University of Maine with a bachelor’s degree in secondary science education, Bill taught for a number of years in Saco and Kennebunk before making a career change into manufacturing management. His first position was with Blue Ribbon Sports in Saco, which later became Nike. He also worked for companies such as Pioneer Plastics, Venture Industries, Disetronic Sterile Products, and Welch Sign, which was his favorite company as it was privately owned, close to home, and full of great people.

During his life, Bill served on the Thornton Academy Alumni Board and as the class of 1969 representative. He also enjoyed participating in alumni musical productions such as the Déjà vu Review and Fiddler on the Roof. He was also the master of ceremonies for the “Blast from the Past: Decade of the 60’s Reunion.” He was the founding coach of youth football in Saco and coached or umpired for many years in youth football in both the Saco and Maremont Little Leagues.

Bill is survived by his wife of 47 years, Norma; his daughter, Stacy Layburn (Jonathan Layburn) of Limerick, Joshua (Jessica Harris) of Providence, R.I., and Seth (Anna Jakubik) of Wyandotte, Mich. He also leaves behind a special grandson, Christian (Dani Facciolli) of Limerick who kept Bill young later in life. He leaves one brother, Ray (Bonnie Chenard) of Barrington, N.H., and one sister, Lauren Folsom (Ed Folsom) of Saco. He also leaves behind special nieces, Shannon and Alison, nieces, Beth-Ann and Heather, and nephews, Jerid and Jacob.

Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St., Saco, Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First Parish Congregational Church, Beach Street, Saco. Rev. Scott Cousineau will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory please consider

Thornton Academy Scholarship Fund

438 Main St.

Saco, ME 04072

