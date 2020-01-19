WINDHAM – James Orel Gaudet, the “Rock” of our Gaudet family passed away in the early morning of Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Jim was born on May 7, 1927 in South Portland to parents, James P. Gaudet and Dorothy Linscott Gaudet. Their family moved to Yarmouth and Jim attended Yarmouth schools through his freshman year at North Yarmouth Academy, completed his sophomore year at Brunswick High School and his junior and senior years at Tilton Academy in New Hampshire. Jim served in the United States Army during World War II and was honorably discharged at the rank of Buck Sergeant. After the war Jim attended Boston Anatomy and the New England Institute on the GI Bill. He then worked for Harlow and Libby funeral home in Portland. Jim made a career change and worked as a sales representative for the Sunshine Biscuit company for 18 years. He then purchased the Windham Center grocery store which he operated with his wife, Glenda Curtis Gaudet, the “Glue” of our Gaudet family, for 10 years. He then worked as the supervisor for the Windham school district transportation department for 13 years. Jim was a member of the KORA Shriners, the American Legion of Westbrook and the Masons (Valley of Portland – 32nd Scottish Rite degree). Jim was predeceased by his wife 37 years, Glenda Curtis Gaudet; and their son, Brent Curtis Gaudet. Jim is survived by Mary Ward, his beloved partner of 32 years; son, Brian Alan Gaudet and wife Guyla, son, Dick Curtis Gaudet; grandchildren, Taryn Gaudet Garrett and husband Brian, Mark Curtis Gaudet and wife Lindsay, and Mary Catherine Emerson Willis and husband Kyle; and his many treasured great-grandchildren. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family at their camp on Highland Lake in Windham, square dancing, having cocktails with friends and most recently hanging out with his great-grandchildren. In his retirement Jim and Mary Ward traveled throughout the United States in their RV. James Orel Gaudet: *Was a hard worker. *Exhibited much class and dressed accordingly. *Scarfed cookies and pepperoni pizza. *Was an exceptionally light and smooth dancer. *Treated all with respect. *Loved playing cribbage and card games. *Would strike up conversations with strangers. *Drove his car into his garage at the perfect angle. *Lived his life with the utmost honesty and integrity. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, at 434 River Road, Windham, ME 04062. Inurnment and military plaque stone presentation will be performed at a later date upon the re-opening of the Smith Cemetery in Windham. To express condolences or participate in Jim’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 U.S. Route One, Scarborough, ME 04074

