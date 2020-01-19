SIMSBURY, Conn. – Phyllis Bouchard Brimecombe, 91, of Simsbury, Conn., wife of the late Robert Eugene Brimecombe, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at McLean in Simsbury, Conn. She was born August 14, 1928 in Fort Kent, Maine, daughter of the late Henry and Catherine (Michaud) Bouchard and had lived in Simsbury, Conn. for the past 63 years.

She received her teaching certificate from Madawska Training School in Fort Kent and was a graduate of the University of Maine, class of 1952. Mrs. Brimecombe was an elementary school teacher in Connecticut for 34 years, spending her first three at the Hockanum School in East Hartford, Conn. and retiring in 1994 from the Simsbury school system after teaching fourth, fifth and sixth grades at Tariffville, Tootin’ Hills, Central and Latimer Lane Schools. She secretly enjoyed being known as “the hard bargain in sixth grade”.

Phyllis was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church in West Simsbury, Conn., a volunteer at the Simsbury Historical Society Tercentenary Events and was on the board of directors at Simsbury Community Television (SCTV). She enjoyed spending time in the garden with her flowers and vegetables and making floral arrangements. Phyllis was also a talented seamstress, and at one point outfitted her entire family in beautiful hand-knit Icelandic sweaters. She also was an amazing “Clue” player, winning every game without taking a single note.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Roberta “Mitzi” Romano and her husband Tony of Cheshire, Conn.; her grandsons, who were the light of her life, Mark Romano and his wife Caitlin and Scott Romano, all of Cheshire, Conn.; a sister, Sarah Corrow of New Port Richey, Fla.; her brother-in-law, Stephen Brimecombe and his wife Karen of Windsor; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her infant daughter, Karyn Anne; as well as 10 siblings, Gilman, Rita Bird, George, Bernard, Theresa Young, Alfred, Leon, Jacqueline, Bertram “Bob” and Philip.

Her family would like to thank the staff at McLean, especially her wonderful care partners in the Abernethy neighborhood, as well as McLean’s Hospice staff.

Her family will receive friends at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury, Conn. on Monday, Jan. 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 265 Stratton Brook Road in West Simsbury Conn. Burial will follow in Simsbury Cemetery.

