SCARBOROUGH – Dick went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 15, 2020. Born Nov. 24, 1938, in Berlin N.H., son of Chester and Doris (Eggleston) Reid.

After graduating from Berlin High School, where he lettered in hockey and was captain of the football team, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Pursuit. Dick worked as a first-class machinist and also as a supervisor for General Electric and Pactiv. He earned his associate degree in business administration from USM in 1976.

He was involved in Boy Scouts and coached Little League and soccer. Later, he became active in the Lions Club of Scarborough, serving as president. He also worked as an off-ice official for the American Hockey League at the Portland Pirates Games.

After retirement, he volunteered at the Root Cellar on Munjoy Hill in Portland. He attended Eastpoint Christian Church in South Portland.

Surviving are his wife, Carole A. Reid of Scarborough; two sons, Alan Reid of Portland, and Richard “Beau” Reid and his wife Kathy of South Portland, two daughters, Lisa Moore and her husband Bob of California and Lori Larrabee of Scarborough; three grandsons, Joshua Larrabee, Samuel Larrabee and his wife Colleen, and Justin Reid; and his mother, Kelly Reid; sister, Patricia Ross and her husband Paul; and brother-in-law, Robert Taylor; plus several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his son-in-law, Daniel Larrabee; sisters, Barbara Monroe, Marilyn Colgan and her husband Philip, and Susan Taylor.

Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 US Route 1, Scarborough. Burial will be private at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Richard Reid to:

The Root Cellar

94 Washington Ave.

Portland, ME 04101

