A hydroponic farm in Westbrook said Wednesday it has secured $59.5 million in project financing, partly backed by federal loan guarantees and Maine green energy funding, to develop and operate its business.

Vertical Harvest Farms, an indoor farming company, said the project financing will advance its work developing and operating a 51,000-square-foot hydroponic vertical farm in the city’s downtown.

Developers tout the project as a significant part of New England’s efforts to locally produce 30% of food consumed in the region by 2030 and 50% by 2060, by producing approximately 2.5 million pounds of fresh, leafy greens a year. Produce will include lettuce, petite greens, microgreens and herbs.

“We’re on a mission to grow food as local, fresh and fair as possible, and ensure there’s a place at the table for everyone in the future of food,” Vertical Harvest CEO Nona Yehia said.

The funding was led by Madison One and supported by Waterside Commercial Finance. Financing includes loans of $25 million and $23.8 million backed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Business and Industry and Rural Energy for America Program, respectively. Financing is supplemented by an $8.7 million loan administered by the Efficiency Maine Green Bank and issued through Nuveen Green Capital.

In addition, $2 million of American Rescue Plan funding was made available through the Finance Authority of Maine.

