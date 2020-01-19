PORTLAND – Robert “Bob” Albano, 82, of Portland, made the transition to Heaven to reunite with his parents (Nicola and Caroline Albano) on Jan. 11, 2020. During this transition, he was surrounded by his family who dearly loved and appreciated him for all that he contributed towards their enriched lives in all realms. After graduating from Cheverus High School in 1955, he attended Gorham State Teachers College as well as Northeastern Business College. He later worked for the Crosby Group, a company that was part of the ship building industry in Portland, Maine. Bob was a devout Roman Catholic which led him to associate with many religious groups such as the Secular Third Order of Saint Francis of Assisi, The Knights of the Immaculata, and the Knights of Columbus. His dedication to Mother Mary was evident by his participation and involvement in the Brown Scapular of our Lady of Mt. Carmel. His determination and passion for his religion and beliefs motivated him in his volunteer work as a lector at St. Pius X Church, Eucharistic Minister visiting the sick, church choir singer, and he spent time helping the homeless at St. Vincent de Paul and Preble Street Soup Kitchen. Bob was well known for his love and appreciation of his Italian upbringing and culture. As a member of the Italian Heritage Center he enjoyed socializing, speaking the Italian language, listening to karaoke, and dancing with all the other members. He also truly enjoyed his multiple trips to southern Italy, especially his father’s hometown of Siano. Bob loved cooking and displayed this by preparing delicious cuisine; ranging from spaghetti and meatballs, pasta fagioli “beans and macaroni” and of course, his famous macaroni pie.His love for the family dogs throughout the years flourished through his constant attention he gave them. He was seen taking the dogs for car rides, walking Baxter Boulevard, and walking Kettle Cove Beach. Bob truly cherished family and felt happiest when surrounded by loved ones, usually during a cookout or bonfire in the summer and fall. Bob is survived by his wife, Beverly Gould Albano; and their four children, Katherine Albano (sales and public relations), her daughter Cassandra; Susan Albano (registered nurse BSN, former major of U.S. Air Force); Ann Albano-Fontaine (clinical specialty pharmacist), her husband James Fontaine and their daughter Alexandra; Nick Albano (owner of Albano Recycling Waste Services), and his son, Nicky. Prayers will be recited on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at 9 a.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. in Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, 72 Federal St. in Portland. Burial with military honors will be at Old Calvary Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to:Animal Refuge League of Greater PortlandP.O. Box 336Westbrook, ME 04098

