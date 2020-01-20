Kynzlee Rose Hughes, born Jan. 5 to Kylee Ann McLarey and Ryan Lee Hughes of Monmouth. Grandparents are Stacy Pratt, Robert McLarey, Joshua and Kim MacDonald, Arthur Hughes, Sr. and Ruth Hughes, all of Maine. Great-grandparents are Gail and Clyde Pratt of Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: