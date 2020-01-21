FREEPORT — The town is working with master arborist Mike Hughes to offer quarterly seminars on arbor and land management issues that can affect residents’ properties.
The winter session, to be held at Town Hall from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, will provide information on the browntail moth, the hemlock woolly adelgid, and emerald ash borer. Life cycles, characteristic identification, control possibilities, and outlook will be covered.
