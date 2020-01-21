Bath
Tues. 1/28 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee CH
Brunswick
Mon. 1/27 6:30 p.m. Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee SMCC
Tues. 1/28 7 p.m. Planning Board TH
Tues. 1/28 7 p.m. Recycling & Sustainability Committee TH
Wed. 1/29 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee TH
Wed. 1/29 2 p.m. Mare Brook Watershed Plan Steering Committee TH
Wed. 1/29 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board TH
Thur. 1/30 5 p.m. Cable Television Committee TH
Harpswell
Tues. 1/28 5 p.m. Marine Resources Committee TO
Thur. 1/30 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen TO
