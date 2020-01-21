New England wide receiver Julian Edelman underwent surgery last week to repair the separated AC joint in his left shoulder, according to multiple reports.

Edelman, who played with the injury over most of December, led the team with 100 catches for 1,117 yards, is expected to be ready for the team’s offseason program, which begins in April.

It was originally believed Edelman would also need a scope performed on his left knee, described as a “clean-out procedure” to take care of a loose flap. But there is no longer a need for that, according to the Boston Herald.

• Bret Bielema, the former head coach of Wisconsin and Arkansas who joined the Patriots in 2018 as a consultant to the head coach, is leaving New England to join the staff of Joe Judge and the Giants.

Judge was the special teams and wide receivers coach for New Eng;and before being hired by New York. Bielema is the first Patriots coach that will follow Judge to New York.

BROWNS: Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to make a full recovery following surgery on a core muscle injury that limited the star wide receiver during his first season with the Browns.

Beckham had the operation Tuesday to repair a sports hernia that curtailed his speed and production with Cleveland. The three-time Pro Bowler played in all 16 games, but he didn’t make the same kind of game-breaking plays that made him so dangerous for the New York Giants.

The team did not provide a timeline on his return because it’s the offseason. Browns running back Kareem Hunt needed approximately eight weeks to recover from a similar procedure last year.

The Browns also said Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry will not have surgery on a hip injury that slowed him during Cleveland’s 6-10 season. Landry recently underwent an MRI and consulted with a specialist. He’s been cleared to play in the Pro Bowl.

DOLPHINS: Miami announced the hiring of Chan Gailey as offensive coordinator and promoted Josh Boyer to defensive coordinator. Steve Marshall was hired as offensive line coach, Robby Brown as quarterbacks coach, Austin Clark as outside linebackers coach and Curt Kuntz as assistant defensive backs coach.

Gailey is coming out of retirement for a second stint as the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator. The 67-year-old Gailey replaces Chad O’Shea, who was fired after one season with coach Brian Flores.

DRAFT: Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor were among 99 juniors granted eligibility by the NFL into the draft.

The NFL on Tuesday released the official list of 120 players who gave up college eligibility to enter the draft. Most, such as Tagovailoa, Young and Taylor, previously made their intentions public.

Players less than four years removed from high school who have not completed a degree need to be granted special entry to the draft by the NFL.

PRO BOWL: The NFL announced that its upcoming all-star game in Orlando will feature a rule change that allows a team to keep the ball after it scores. The scoring team can retain possession at its own 25-yard line and face a fourth-and-15 play. Pick up a first down, and the offense gets a new set of downs. Fail to gain 15 yards, and it’s a turnover on downs and good field position for the other conference.

The scoring team also could elect to give the opponent the ball at the opponent’s 25-yard line, much like a kickoff that results in a touchback.

The 2020 Pro Bowl also tweaked rules regarding pre-snap penalties.

It is no longer a a false start if a flexed, eligible receiver in a two-point stance flinches or picks up one foot as long as his other foot remains partially on the ground. He also must reset for a second before the snap. A receiver who fits this exception is not considered to be in motion.

It is a false start if all 11 offensive players are set for at a full second and any flexed, eligible receiver breaks his stance by picking up both feet.

