CUMBERLAND — School Administrative District 51 will hold a public input project on its proposed primary school building project Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The 6-7:30 p.m. event, which has a snow date of Wednesday, Jan. 29, will be held in the Gyger Room at Greely High School.

The district is working with Oak Point Associates to develop a concept design for the pre-kindergarten to second-grade school. The workshop will offer information on enrollment trends and the site location process, and have breakout input-gathering sessions.

