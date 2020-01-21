Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made last-minute changes Tuesday to the impeachment rules amid pressure from a small group of Republican senators, including Maine’s Susan Collins.

McConnell agreed to spread out the 24 hours allotted for each side’s opening statements over three days instead of two and also permitted House evidence to be admitted automatically.

Collins saw the changes as a “significant improvement,” according to her spokeswoman, Annie Clark.

“Senator Collins and others raised concerns about the 24 hours of opening statements in 2 days and the admission of the House transcript in the record,” Clark said. “Her position has been that the trial should follow the Clinton model as much as possible,” referring to the rules adopted during the 1999 impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

Maine’s other senator, independent Angus King, had sharply criticized the initial rules put forward by McConnell that included fewer days for opening statements and no automatic inclusion of House testimony.

“For weeks, Senator McConnell has been telling everyone who would listen that the Senate’s impeachment process would use the rules that governed the Clinton impeachment – but it is clear today that his assertions were at best misleading, and at worst, a willful bait and switch,” King said. “It is more obvious than ever that this is not just a trial in the Senate – it is a trial *of* the Senate. As we approach today’s votes, my colleagues and I face a stark choice: we can either commit to a fair trial that focuses on getting the truth, or endorse a flawed process that attempts to undermine our work before it’s even begun. If I have one bit of advice for my Senate colleagues, it is this: the truth will come out in all of this, and we will be judged on whether we sought it or sought to avoid it. I sincerely hope that our body can rise to this task, and live up to our shared commitment to impartial justice.”

After the changes, King’s spokesman, Matthew Felling, said he welcomed McConnell taking a step towards the senator’s position.

The impeachment trial, which centers on whether Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival, is expected to be a fiercely partisan affair. In order to be removed from office, a two-thirds majority of senators would need to support, a prospect that seems unlikely given the the Senate’s makeup of 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats and two independents who caucus with Democrats.

However, Collins and a small group of Republicans could play a role in how much additional evidence and testimony could come forward.

