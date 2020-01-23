YARMOUTH – Nancy (Nelb) Eaton of Yarmouth, formerly of Andover, Mass. and Kennebunkport, Maine, matriarch extraordinaire, passed away peacefully at the tender age of 90 on Jan. 18, 2020. To all who knew her, she was a truly memorable character.

She was born in Lawrence, Mass. on Jan. 13, 1930 to Robert and Frances (Gilman) Nelb and grew up in Lawrence and North Andover. She made mischief for four years at Oak Grove School in Vassalboro, Maine and continued her higher education hijinks at Briarcliff College in New York. Upon graduation, she moved to Boston and began a career with the First National Bank of Boston.

In 1953, adventure called, and she answered it with a two-month tour of Europe. Over the decades, she entertained friends and family with stories from her continental journey: in Venice, Pietro, an Olympic swimmer, dove from their gondola to impress her with his butterfly stroke; in Paris, she giggled her way through bawdy shows at the Moulin Rouge; in Switzerland, a diplomat from the middle east proposed to her. But her heart belonged to her late husband and the love of her life, James Henry Eaton III, known to all as Bud.

Bud and Nancy were married Dec. 4, 1954 and enjoyed 50 years of wedded bliss until his death in 2004. Together they raised four children, enjoyed summers in Kennebunkport, skied all over New England, went fishing in Islamorada, Fla. and through it all held each other close on the dance floor.

Nancy delighted in her family. She took great pleasure in sitting around the dining room table trading stories with her grandchildren. She loved swimming and sailing and was crazy about sports. She wielded knitting needles or a fishing pole with equal dexterity. Her game of choice was cribbage. Her drink of choice was Mount Gay rum on the rocks. She loved musicals, the Three Tenors and swinging her hips to the golden oldies that she listened to constantly on her kitchen radio. Her happy place was Turbats Creek, but she was happy anywhere her family gathered.

In addition to raising a family, Nancy volunteered for the Andona Society, the Hay Scales Exchange, and the Lawrence General Hospital when she lived in Massachusetts and later, knitted children’s hats and sweaters to raise money for Woodford Family Services in Maine.

Nancy leaves behind four well-loved children, James H. Eaton IV of Yarmouth, Gregory N. Eaton and his wife Maureen of Hampstead, N.H., Pamela J. Eaton of Andover, Mass., and Gilman F. Eaton and his wife Lynne of Bridgewater, N.J.; seven grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and a boatload of people proud to call her their friend. Nancy was predeceased by her husband Bud and her brother Robert Nelb.

A private family remembrance is planned for the summer.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions can be made in her name to:

WYAR Heritage

Radio Society

PO Box 414

Yarmouth, ME 04096 or:

Woodford Family Services

15 Saunders Way #900

Westbrook, ME 04092

