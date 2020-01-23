SOUTH PORTLAND – Nicholas Petro Boucouvalas, 36, of South Portland, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

He was born on Memorial Day, May 30, 1983, in Biddeford, a beloved son of Everett and Lorina (St. Amand) Boucouvalas.

From a young age, Nicholas loved and excelled in many sports, starting at an early age with karate, peewee football and little league baseball where he was coached by his father Everett, and godfather John Boucouvalas.

He was a lifelong Biddeford Tiger. During his high school years, he was a four sport athlete playing baseball, basketball, football, and track and field. He received many awards at local, state and regional levels, including the one he was most proud of, breaking the high school record for the longest kickoff return. He graduated from Biddeford High School in 2001. He received his Associate Degree in Collision Repair from UTI in Houston, Texas. After college, he continued to play sports including flag football, baseball, softball and bowling.

He was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church and a member of the Society of Lacones.

He embodied what it means to be a family man. He was tirelessly devoted to his daughter, family, friends and loved ones. He always put others before himself, offering a joke to lift your spirits or advice to help you through tough times. He will be infinitely missed by everyone whose life he touched.

Nicholas was predeceased by his maternal great-grandmother Gabrielle Brackett, and his paternal grandparents Petro and Martha Boucouvalas.

Nicholas is survived by his daughter, A.K.A. The Princess Alexis Lysandra Boucouvalas of Nashua, N.H.; The love of his life Morgan Fitch; his parents Everett and Lori Boucouvalas; his brother Matthew and his girlfriend Michelle Leighton. He is also survived by his best friend Jason Gadbois, and cousin Andrew Coreau III, who were more like brothers to him; as well as his maternal grandparents Joel and Joanne St. Amand; godparents Andrea Coreau and John Boucouvalas; godson Andrew Coreau IV; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services were held for Nicholas and no services are scheduled for any future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

Alexis’ college fund

c/o Biddeford Savings Bank

FBO Alexis Boucouvalas

206 US Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

