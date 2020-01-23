Richard A. Ross (Dick) formerly of Biddeford, Maine, passed away on Oct. 16, 2019 at the age of 72.

Dick was born in Biddeford, Maine, son of Hervey and Adrienne Ross.

He attended Biddeford schools and graduated from St. Louis High School in 1964.

After his graduation, Dick joined the United States Navy, where he served on the aircraft carrier, The U.S.S. America.

Upon discharge from the U.S. Navy, he was accepted in the 4-year apprentice course at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine.

After graduating from the apprentice program, Dick continued working at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard until he retired at the age of 55.

He married in 1968, and had a son and a daughter. He later settled down in New Hamsphire.

Dick is survived by a sister, Rachel Cabana of Biddeford, a son, John K. Ross of Saco and a daughter, Karen A. Tremblay of Saco.

He is also survived by four grandchildren: Justin R. Ross of Biddeford, Bailey Tremblay of South Portland, Jordan Tremblay of Saco and Nathaniel of

Biddeford.

Dick is also survived by a niece, Deborah Laverrier of Biddeford and two nephews, Brian Cabana of Westbrook and David Cabana of Scarborough.

Dick will be missed by his family and friends!

Rest in Peace!

