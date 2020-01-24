TOPSHAM – Donald E. O’Farrell, 88, passed away Jan. 20, 2020 at Midcoast Hospital from complications of Parkinson’s disease. His family was at his side.

Don served in the Navy, operated Adonbo Farm in Durham, worked and retired from Bath Iron Works after 41 years as a ship fitting supervisor along with owning and operating Cathance Trailer Park.

In retirement he was courier and delivered flowers. Said it was best job he ever had because everyone greeted him with a smile.

Don was a member of Maine Street Baptist Church in Brunswick and its choir for many years. He was the last surviving sibling of his large family and is now in heaven with his family, friends, and loved ones.

Don enjoyed horses, hunting deer and moose, travel, woodworking, gardening, and in his later years was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of traveling to Ireland.

He was predeceased by his wife Edith in 2010.

He is survived by his sons, Robert, James and wife Sandie, William Cressey and wife Cindy, Frederick and wife Carol, and Kevin; grandchildren, Katrina McGibney, Nichole O’Farrell, William Cressey Jr., James O’Farrell, Fredericka Grunhuvd, Christopher Cressey, William Eason, William E. O’Farrell, David Cressey, Patrick Raymond, Calista O’Farrell, and Adam O’Farrell; 37 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter, Kennedy Cressey; nieces and nephews include, Charlies Groves and wife Lisa, William Wallace, Gary Wallace, Sherry Ames and husband Christian, Sheila Wallace, Mae Denaco, Sandy Rodriques and husband Toby.

Please join us for a celebration of his life on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. at Maine Street Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Maine St. Baptist Church

P.O. Box 216

Brunswick, ME 04011

in memory of Don

