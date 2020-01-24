WESTBROOK – Christopher Woodruff passed away at home in Westbrook on Jan. 21, 2020. He was born at the Wentworth-Douglas hospital in Dover, N.H. on Feb. 8, 1974 and lived most of his life in Maine.

Chris grew up in Bath and was a 1992 graduate of Morse High School where he enjoyed playing on the varsity football team. Chris worked as a chef most of his adult life, most recently at The Holiday Inn By the Bay in Portland. He was a kind and generous person and a friend to many.

He is survived by his mother, Nancy Drake Greenleaf and her husband Robert Greenleaf of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and his father, Scott Woodruff and his wife Catherine Leonard of Brunswick; also by his sister, Amanda and her husband Nishant Srivastava of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; several cousins and nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is being planned for summer. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

