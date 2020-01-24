RENO, Nev. – Raymond H. Blodgett, 86, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at the Brookdale Memory Care Center.

Ray was born on Oct. 27, 1933 in Boston, and grew up in Bowdoinham, Maine. He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1952 and completed a one-year program at Bliss Business College in Lewiston. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for three years. Upon leaving the Army, he was employed by Cushman Bakery in Waterville selling bread and bakery products door to door. His natural ability to talk with people helped him become a top salesman.

Ray and Emily were married on Sept. 2, 1957. In 1960 they built a house in Winslow where they resided until last year. Ray continued to sell for Cushman Bakery until they went out of business in 1969. He went to work for the Post Office in Waterville where he remained until his retirement in 1992. Ray loved baseball, having played in high school, and was a lifelong Red Sox fan. He was a loving father and devoted husband. Ray was known for his sense of humor, quick wit, and a love of teasing others with a wink and a smile.

Ray was predeceased by his father Raymond H. Blodgett, mother Doris (Wheaton) Blodgett, and his brother Paul Blodgett.

He is survived by his wife Emily Blodgett, his brother Lance Blodgett of Bowdoinham; his daughter Julie Reidel and husband Joost of Reno, Nev., his son Randy Blodgett and wife Terre of Frenchville; and grandsons Hendrik, Matias, and Jonas Reidel of Reno, Nev.

A graveside service is planned in Millinocket in the summer.

