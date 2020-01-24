PITTSTON – Lawrence A. Dearborn Sr., formerly of Richmond, passed away Jan. 22, 2020 from Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Parkinson’s with his wife Rita and family by his side.

Larry was born Nov. 6, 1934 in Richmond, the son of Arthur and Viva (McKenny) Dearborn. He graduated from Richmond schools and enlisted in the United States Army as an infantry soldier in 1953, where he proudly served his country, for as he would like to say, “20 years, three months and 21 days”. During his military career, Larry served at numerous duty stations in the U.S., while in the army, as well as bases overseas. He also served one tour in Korea in the DMZ and two tours in VietNam.

Larry is probably remembered by many as the most patriotic person they knew, driving an American flag painted limo in support of active duty, retired and deceased veterans. He made it his life’s goal to make sure every veteran, alive or deceased, was treated with respect and honor.

Larry was commander of American Legion Post 132 in Richmond for two terms, commander of the State of Maine American Legion for one term, as well as historian for the State American Legion several times. Larry belonged to 28 different veteran affiliated organizations, volunteered at the Maine Veteran’s Home and was most proud to be an active member of the Maine Patriot Guard Riders, where he felt like he was part of another family.

Larry was predeceased by his parents; former wife, Gisela; an infant daughter, Christine; sister, Thelma Prout and her husband Joe, sister-in-law, Rachel Dearborn; and mother-in-law, Marjorie A. Muse.

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Rita of Pittston; son, Lawrence Jr. and wife Danette of Camano Island Wash., daughter, Rose Beckwith and husband David of Richmond, son, Charlie and his wife Kathy of Richmond, son Tom and Lissa Madore of Woolwich, son, Mark and wife Heather of Burleson, Texas, daughter, Ann Dearborn of Woolwich, stepdaughter, Erica Barbioni and fiancée Rob of New York. Larry is also survived by a sister, Christine Dearborn of Richmond, brother, Roland Dearborn and wife Else of Florida, Gregory Dearborn of Kentucky, sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Blaser of New Hampshire, Robin Arsenault and husband Dean of Massachusetts, Bernadette Beeney and husband Richard of Maine, brothers-in-law, Richard DiSisto of New Hampshire, Joseph DiSisto of New Hampshire; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Larry’s wife would like to thank the following for all their help and support: Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, Bill and Lynne Stephens of Pittston, and Jennifer Laflin of Gorham.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at the funeral home.

A burial with full military honors will take place on Wednesday, May 6 at 1 p.m. at Maine Veteran’s Cemetery Civic Center Dr., Augusta, ME 04330.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous