AUBURN – Curtis A. Arey, 82, of Lewiston, passed away early Tuesday morning Jan. 21, 2020 at the Hospice House with his family at his side. He was born Jan. 6, 1938 in Worcester, Mass., a son of Thomas C. and Roseline (Bucklin) McLean. He graduated from Belgrade High School in 1956 and served in the U.S. Navy.

Curt worked many years at Maine Hardware in Brunswick and Lisbon School Department as a custodian and bus driver until his retirement in January 2011. He married Jeanine Levesque of Lewiston in April of 1996.

Curt was an avid sports fan especially the Red Sox, enjoyed NASCAR racing, reading and bluegrass music. He and Jeanine enjoyed dancing with the Countryside Dancers, attended Bluegrass Festivals and travel. He was a loving, devoted, hardworking husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

He leaves behind his wife Jeanine Arey; his son, Craig Arey, two stepsons, Marc Levesque, Andy Levesque; a sister, Patricia Bewell; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his extended family.

Curt was predeceased by his parents; his first wife, Carol; a sister, Karen House; and a daughter, Christine Booth.

You are invited to share your condolences and fond memories with his family by visiting their on-line guestbook at www.thefortingroupauburn.com



L;Fortin Group

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous