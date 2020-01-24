RUMFORD — Eva Clement of Falmouth and Carter McPhedran of Maranacook were the individual winners Saturday at the Sassi Memorial 5K classical race at Black Mountain.

Clement finished in 16 minutes, 50.4 seconds, easily beating runner-up Brynne Robbins of Mt. Blue (17:26.9). Megan Cunningham of Deering (17:27.6), Annabelle Brooks of Portland (17:44.6) and Leska Whitmarsh of Cheverus (17:45.6) rounded out the top five.

McPhedran also won by more than 30 seconds, with a time of 14:12.3. He was followed by William Jordan of Deering (14:46.5), Liam Niles of Portland (14:48.1), Leif Harvey of Greely (14:59.4) and Utah Bean of Gould Academy (15:07.4).

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

SANFORD 69, GORHAM 68: Leyton Bickford scored 20 points and Xavier Levine had 19 for the Spartans (6-8), who held off the Rams (8-6) in Gorham.

Ryan Robichaud chipped in with 13 points.

Jordan Bretton paced Gorham with 22 points. Grant Nadeau had 18.

WELLS 77, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 41: Gavyn Leighton scored 17 points and Aaron Price had 10 points and 10 rebounds as the Warriors (7-6) cruised to a win over the Seagulls (7-7) at Wells.

Ryan Crockett scored 24 points for OOB.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 49, POLAND 34: Shani Plante scored 15 points and Ganelle Ferguson had 11 as the Seagulls (10-4) turned back the Knights (4-10) in Poland.

Old Orchard led 14-4 after one quarter, then used a 13-4 advantage in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Elise MacNair chipped in with five assists for the Seagulls.

Emma Bunyea scored 11 points for Poland.

KENTS HILL 50, WAYNFLETE 40: Jarni Hewins scored 17 points to lead the Huskies (7-6) past the Flyers (0-13) in Readfield.

Rose Jenkins added 13 points and Josie Harper Cunningham scored 10.

Waynflete was paced by Sophi Aronson with 16 points.

BANGOR 45, LEWISTON 36: Rowan Andrews paced a balanced offense with 13 points, and the Rams (10-4) held off the Blue Devils (5-9) in Lewiston.

Emilyn Streams chipped in with 12 points.

Lewiston made a run late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, but could get no closer than four points Maddy Foster led the Blue Devils with 15 points, while Lauren Foster and Cece Racine each contributed nine.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

SCARBOROUGH 3, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Nolan Matthews, Dawson Gendreau and Cam Budway each had a goal and an assist as the Red Storm (7-1-1) jumped out to a 3-0 first-period lead and shut out the Trojans (6-4) at USM Arena.

Caleb Sellinger made 21 saves for the shutout.

Gage Tarbox-Belanger had 23 saves for Thornton.

WINDHAM 4, MESSALONSKEE 3: Grayson Krause scored his second goal of the game in overtime as Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle (3-9) defeated Messalonskee (7-3-1) at USM Arena.

Travis Brown put Windham ahead just 1:59 into the game. The Trail Blazers opened a 3-1 lead in the second period on a goal by Chris Westgate, who also had two assists.

Dylan Cunningham netted a pair of goals for Messalonskee. Bryce Crowell also scored, and Myles Hammond notched two assists.

YARMOUTH 3, GORHAM 0: Isaac Grondin scored twice and Henry Watson got his fourth shutout of the season as the Clippers (7-3) defeated the Rams (6-3-1) at Travis Roy Arena.

Truman Peters also scored.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

SCARBOROUGH 4, CAPE ELIZABETH 1: Ashley Farrington recorded a hat trick for the Red Storm (15-1-1) in win against Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (10-4-1) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Carrie Timpson got the other goal for Scarborough, and Paige Spooner and Lillian Finley each had two assists. The Red Storm were 2 for 4 on the power play.

The Capers trailed 4-0 before Abbey Agrodnia scored 2:11 in the third period, assisted by Nicoletta Coupe.

YORK 4, GREELY 2: Kerry Roberts opened the scoring for Greely (4-11-1), but York/Traip/Marshwood (7-10) responded with three straight goals, including two by Meagan Wentworth, to beat the Rangers at Falmouth Ice Center.

Ella Moon and Sophia Sanatamaria also scored for York, and Erin Gray made 18 saves.

Roberts and Carly Asherman each had a goal and an assist for Greely. Leah Walker assisted on both goals.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »