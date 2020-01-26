Seniors on the Mt. Ararat/Brunswick high school wrestling team took to the mat one last time in front of the home crowd. Friday’s Senior Night was also the last high school wrestling match at “The Hanger” at the school with the new gymnasium opening this upcoming fall when the new high school opens.

The three seniors have combined for over 400 wins over their careers — Ben Laurence (158), Caden Kowalsky (141) and Brett aio (117).

“These three young men have dedicated themselves to Mt. Ararat wrestling,” Eagles head coach Erick Jensen said. “All three started in our pee wee program 10-12 years ago and have dedicated themselves to improving. All three are great leaders and teammates always cheering on and helping the younger kids in our program. They will be greatly missed.”

The Eagles will look to defend their 2019 State Class A Championship with Regional (Feb. 8) and State Championships meets (Feb. 15) next month.

Mt. Ararat/Brunswick’s Spencer LeClair rolls Nokomis’ Isiah Morin over during his match at Friday’s KVAC wrestling meet at Mt. Ararat High School. (Eric Maxim / The Times Record)

