BATH — Absentee ballots for the March 3 Maine Presidential Primary election and special state referendum are available through Thursday, Feb. 27.

Ballots can be requested online at maine.gov or at the city clerk’s office at City Hall, 55 Front St.

Polling will take place at Bath Middle School, 6 Old Brunswick Road, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3.

Those enrolled as a Democrat, Republican or Green Independent who want to change parties must do so at least 15 days before Election Day in order to take part in the party primary. New voters, and those un-enrolled in a party, can enroll up to and on Election Day. All voters will receive the referendum ballot, regardless of party enrollment.

Voters can call or visit the clerk’s office at 443-8332 to confirm their enrollment status in a political party.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: